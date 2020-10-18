BB Business Tip: Ways Your Business Can Prepare for an Unprecedented Holiday Season

Portrait of a happy woman doing her Christmas shopping using her cell phone on the street – lifestyle concepts

In an unpredictable year, one thing is for certain: the 2020 holiday season will be unlike previous years. It’s hard to estimate how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact overall holiday spending, but businesses are already making adjustments to their typical holiday plans. Companies are ramping up online shopping and scaling back in-store promotions in an effort to discourage crowds and keep workers safe. Canadian business owners are also making plans to prepare for the early kick off with these tips from PWC.

How to Prepare for Holiday Shopping Season During a Pandemic

Create a plan of action early. Long before the holiday season begins, start planning and setting goals. The forecast for consumer behavior may not be crystal clear, but you can still make sure shelves are stocked and you are promoting products that fit with shoppers’ current reality. Keep in mind your chain of supply could be affected by the pandemic, and plan accordingly.

