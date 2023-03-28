ERWINVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, March 26. The Baton Rouge Police Department released the names of the officers who were killed in the crash on Monday.

The officers were identified by BRPD as Sgt. David Poirrier, 47, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, 38.

In a news release, the police department said both officers were assisting in a police chase when the crash happened. Flags have been lowered to half-staff to honor both officers at BRPD Headquarters on Airline Highway.

BRPD asks the public to continue praying for the victims’ families and loved ones. More information on service arrangements will be shared later.

Sgt. David Porrier Cpl. Scotty Canezaro

On Sunday, the Baton Rouge Police Department released this statement:

The Baton Rouge Police Department is deeply saddened by the line of duty deaths of two dedicated members of our department. This morning, a Baton Rouge Police helicopter crashed in West Baton Rouge Parish. This tragic incident is currently being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as other entities that regulate aviation and airspace travel.

The entire BRPD family extends our deepest sympathy to the families, friends and all those touched by these officers’ lives and service. BRPD

Police departments from across the area joined BRPD by offering thoughts and prayers for those affected by the deadly crash. That includes the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police. People from across the area also reacted to this deadly crash.