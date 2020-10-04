Bassmaster Elite Tournament wraps on Lake Guntersville

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Eighty-five anglers from all over the country descended on Lake Guntersville this week in hopes of winning the first place $100,000 prize.

It’s a tough competition that takes milestones to even be considered to qualify, according to B.A.S.S. Tournament Director Trip Weldon.

“These are world-class anglers. I mean, these guys on the water 200 days a year,” Weldon said.

Eight of the anglers are Alabama natives. Three of those eight made it to the championship, which, according to Events Director Eric Lopez, is a thrill.

“Whenever there’s anyone with a local angle, it just makes things a lot more exciting. There’s a lot more drama. The fans are obviously getting excited,” Lopez said.

An example of that fan would be Hunter Phelps. He drove all the way from his Birmingham home to shop around expo tents and watch the official bass weigh in.

“You know, you get to see some people do some things that you don’t know how to do and they explain their ways and what they use and it’s a great learning experience,” Phelps said.

This year is very different from the last, according to Lopez. With COVID-19, much of the tournament had to be rescheduled.

“Last year we had close to I think 9,000 people right here where I’m standing over the 4 days. We’re not having anywhere near those crowds. We’re only putting out so many chairs here because we need to be able to limit that and maintain that six-foot distance between everyone,” Lopez said.

Phelps is just grateful to be able to enjoy a sense of normalcy as a sports fan for a day during this pandemic.