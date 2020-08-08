Bars trying to hang on a week after alcohol restrictions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Bars in Alabama can’t serve alcohol past 11:00 p.m. and all alcohol at venues must be consumed by 11:30 p.m. per an order by the Alabama Beverage Control Board.

At Furniture Factory Bar & Grill, they are serving plenty of food, although drinks are a major part of their business.

“I was adding numbers this morning. Thursday is usually a good night for us. It was cut in half,” said Mark Komara, owner of Furniture Factory.

Kormara initially could not understand the unanimous vote to cut alcohol sales by the state board.

“How do they know when the virus comes out? Why 11 o’clock?” asked Komara.

The board considered stopping alcohol sales closer to 10 p.m. citing a concern that more drinking could lead to fraternization and increased COVID-19 cases.

Furniture Factory just wishes businesses had more say in the process.

“Work with us. That’s all I’m saying. Look at it real hard and cut it back 30 days,” said Komara.

As Furniture Factory rides wave after wave of COVID-19 restrictions, Komara is hopeful that people start coming out earlier than they did pre-COVID.

“We have two local bands this weekend starting at 7 o’clock. The problem here, as you see, it’s really hot out here. We usually wait until 8-8:30 p.m. until it cools down a little bit,” said Komara.

Through it all, Komara says he knows other businesses are in worse shape than he is and worries a lot of businesses won’t survive. Komara says he is trying to reach Alabama leaders to give them a better idea of how these restrictions are hurting business owners.