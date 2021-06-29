Bank Independent’s School Share launches 8th annual school supply drive

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Bank Independent has launched its eighth annual School Share drive this week.

The drive benefits students in each branch’s service area through the $5 Helps Carry the Cost campaign. School supplies can be dropped off at any Bank Independent location. Monetary donations can be made as well.

Despite challenges of the pandemic, more than $10,000 was collected during last year’s drive and this year, expectations are even higher.

“We had the idea to collect donations, collect money online, and the community really responded by going to our website and donating through PayPal,” Marketing Director Chris King said. “We’re hoping that we continue that this year, but now that we are able to welcome people back into our sales offices and our partner locations, we’re hoping that we’ll have a good supply drive as well this year.”

King added that donating benefits the student, not just by helping them be prepared, but it also gives them a better chance at academic success.

“The partner organizations that we partner with see kids with all kinds of needs throughout the year and one of the things that we heard, a lot of our local foster kids especially, don’t get the school supplies,” King said. “They don’t have the resources to go and get those and so they start the school year behind and either the teacher has to help supply them with things or in some cases, they never get caught up. By partnering with our community to collect these supplies and get them out in the schools that need them, we’re able to help these kids get the start that they need so that they don’t fall behind.”

School Share monetary donations will be used to purchase supplies for distribution through local organizations like Committee on Church Cooperation in Decatur, Sidney’s Safe! Foundation in The Shoals, the Department of Human Resources in Franklin, Lawrence and Limestone counties, and Free 2 Teach in Huntsville.

In the last seven years combined, the School Share drive has created a financial impact of nearly $190,000 in the community.