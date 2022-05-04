HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Pet supply shortages have impacted shelters across the Tennessee Valley. To help shelters, Bank Independent is hosting their 9th annual donation drive called Shelter Share.

The drive has already started and will run through May 20th. The company is accepting items like food, kitty litter, cleaning supplies, and lightly used blankets.

Then, on the 20th, pets from the Colbert County Animal Shelter will be at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art available for adoption. Bank Independent will cover adoption fees for anyone who is approved to adopt.

But, if you can’t make it then, the Director of Marketing for Bank Independent, Chris King, told News 19 the museum will also have a pet painting exhibit for North Alabamians to enjoy throughout May.

“We’ve partnered with the Tennessee Valley Art Association to host a Pet and Paint exhibit at the Tennessee Valley Art Museum,” King explained. “So, from May 14th to the 27th you get to see this great pet and paint art exhibit.”

If you are interested in donating you can drop off pet supplies or food to any Bank Independent location in North Alabama. If you would rather make a monetary donation to the drive you can do so here.