BancorpSouth and Greater Huntsville Humane Society hosting pet food drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Greater Huntsville Humane Society and BancorpSouth have partnered together for a month-long pet food supply drive.

Dog and cat food can be donated at all area BancorpSouth locations during business hours throughout the month of October.

In previous years, BancorpSouth’s donations have provided thousands of pounds to GHHS’s community program, King’s Kitchen, which gives pet food to low-income pet owners.

BancorpSouth hopes to break its previous record of 20,000 pounds of pet food.

Another local company, Black Tie Movers, will transport the donations from BancorpSouth drop-off points to the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.