Baldwin County man convicted on multiple charges of possession of child pornography

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction of a Baldwin County man on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

John Robert Prochazka, 58, of Foley, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Baldwin County Circuit Court to 12 counts of possession of obscene matter.

Prochazka was arrested in January after he surrendered at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was sentenced to 10 years, which was split to serve one year in the Baldwin County Jail, followed by three years of supervised probation.

After his conviction, he was immediately taken into custody.

Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender and abide by all requirements of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Attorney Marshall commented on the devastating impact of child pornography, saying, “It is important that we stop it wherever we can, and send a message that those who break this law will be held to account and punished for their crimes.”