Baldwin County Coroner: 2 confirmed dead after Hurricane Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During a press conference Friday morning, the Baldwin County Coroner confirmed 2 deaths related to Hurricane Sally. One person in Orange Beach, Alabama drowned. Another person in Foley, Alabama died during storm cleanup.
This story is developing.
