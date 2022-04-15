HENDERSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – A bald eagle was found shot in Henderson County, Tennessee earlier this year.

Sadly, the bird had to be euthanized due to its injuries, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

Now, investigators with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hopes to find the shooter and is offering up a potential reward.

TWRA said the mature male bald eagle was found off of Ebenezer Road near Reagan on February 28, 2022.

(Courtesy of TWRA)

(Courtesy of TWRA)

It’s illegal to shoot a bald eagle according to the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The penalty is at least $100,000 or a minimum of a year in prison, or both.

If anyone in that area remembers anything or has information about a person or persons involved in the criminal offense, they’re asked to call USFWS at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725.