Back to normal operations following bomb threat at two Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City School system said normal operations are resuming at McNair Junior High and Jemison High School after the campus received a bomb threat this afternoon.

The threat was received around 1:15 p.m.

According to the school system, Students and staff members immediately evacuated the school, and school officials called police when the threat was received.

The school says authorities conducted a search of the building and did not find any threats.

The school says they will execute regular dismissal procedures.

The school system received a bomb threat at Huntsville High School on Tuesday, January 26th as well.