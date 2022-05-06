SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday after his 8-month-old daughter died after she was left in a hot car.

Snellville Police Detective Jeff Manley said Davied Japez McCorry Whatley went to the Snellville Police Department around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve a gun that was being held in the property department there.

Officers determined there was a warrant out for his arrest and took him into custody.

Manley said Whatley never mentioned he’d left his infant daughter, Nova Grace Whatley-Trejo, in the car, parked nearby.

Police body cameras were recording Whatley’s entire arrest, officials have stated.

The child’s grandmother brought her to a hospital roughly seven hours later, but the infant was dead. According to local weather data, temperatures surpassed 80 degrees that day.

Court records show Whatley is being held without bond and has yet to enter a plea charge.