Aviation Challenge campers get special visit from Tuskegee airmen, Artemis astronaut

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The pandemic postponed what would’ve been the 30th anniversary of Space Camp’s Aviation Challenge last year, the facility took Tuesday to honor some of the most prominent aviation figures of past and present.

NASA Artemis lunar mission commander Victor Glover joined Col. Douglas DeMaio and members of the famous World War II Tuskegee Redtails airmen Ret. Lt. Col. James Harvey and Ret. Lt. Col. George Hardy to speak to campers, with north Alabama political leaders in attendance as well.

“You can be resilient,” Glover said to campers. “This last year and a half has proven to all of us the importance of being resilient.”

“I started in the service, I graduated in June of 1942, six months after Pearl Harbor,” Hardy said. “You have your life to live, but you also have your country to serve. When you see an opportunity, don’t let it pass you by.”

Glover said he was proud to come to Huntsville for the event and speak to the kids.

“Hopefully, maybe I blazed a little bit more of a path that one of these young folks can follow in and take it to the next level, take it even further,” Glover said. “That’s one of my favorite things about aerospace, is its power to unite us and to make us look up.”

A Space Camp official told News 19 if Commander Glover gets chosen for the first of the Artemis lunar missions in the coming years, he’ll likely be the first Black man to set foot on the moon.