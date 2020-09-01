Authorities charge man with capital murder in 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Lauderdale County authorities said Tuesday they would give an update on the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly gave more information in the investigation on Tuesday.

A Limestone County grand jury heard the evidence and issued a capital murder indictments for Casey Cole White.

Authorities arrested Casey White and charged him with two counts of capital murder. One of those counts is for murder during a first-degree burglary and one count of murder for pecuniary gain.

White is currently in the Lauderdale County Jail with no bond set.

Ridgeway, 58, was found stabbed to death Oct. 23, 2015, in her Rogersville apartment. Her murder shocked the small town of Rogersville, where people said she was known for her friendliness and willingness to help others.

Authorities received a letter in June of 2020 from the suspect while he was an inmate in the Alabama Department of Corrections system. The suspect claimed he was paid to kill Ridgeway. This claim remains under investigation.

White asked to speak with a specific investigator, Lt Brad Potts with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, who traveled to the prison where White was an inmate. Authorities said White confessed to killing Ridgeway and gave details in the case that were never released to the public.

In the years since her death, authorities have said they talked to people of interest in the case, but never made an arrest.

Gov. Kay Ivey offered a $5,000 reward for information in the case in 2018.

White was arrested in December 15 for a crime spree that covered two counties, one in Alabama, one in Tennessee. It started with an armed home invasion. Two vehicles were hijacked at gunpoint. One victim was shot in the arm. That was followed with a chase, where speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour. It ended with a stolen car stuck in a field south of Huntsville.