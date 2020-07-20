Authorities still searching for missing boater on Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The search for the missing boater on Smith Lake resumed Monday morning.

ALEA Marine Patrol continues to search for 26-year-old Dustin New of Fultondale after his boat capsized on Smith Lake on Thursday.

Logan Fire & Rescue, Crane Hill Fire & Rescue, Cullman Co. S.O., Houston Co. Search & Rescue, Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue, Elite Detection K-9, ALEA Aviation, and ALEA Marine Patrol are all on scene assisting with the search.

ALEA says the units are using side scan sonar, a towable submersible sonar, cadaver dogs, aerial assets, and dive teams to search the area.

The search has been difficult due to water depth, lake bottom conditions, and extreme heat. The search area goes up to approximately 140 feet with standing timber as well as cut timber on bottom.

The crews will continue to search on Monday for as long as possible.