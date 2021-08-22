Authorities still looking for hit and run driver behind death of Madison boy

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Four days after a Madison teen was killed by a hit and run driver, authorities are still looking for the person responsible.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 on East Limestone road, around eight miles east of Athens. 16 year old Mason Cozelos was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene.

“I just can’t believe someone would do that and not even stop and check,” said Wess Cozelos, Mason’s father. “It’s just hard to understand that my 16 year old won’t grow up to see anything else.”

Cozelos described his son as kind hearted and smart teen, with a great sense of humor.

“He was loved by his family and his friends and there is a huge hole in my heart now that he’s gone,” said Wess Cozelos.

A junior at James Clemens High School in Madison, Mason was also a strong athlete, where he was a varsity member of the lacrosse team. Outside of school, his father said he worked part-time at a restaurant, and was an active member of his church, where he was known for his generosity.

“He was a kind hearted child who cared more for people than most people his age would,” said Wess Cozelos.

His father said he had ambitions of emulating his uncle, a veteran of Afghanistan. Mason hoped to someday attend West Point.

“He, I think wanted to serve his country and there’s something to be proud in that,” said Wess Cozelos.

Mason’s father said the family has created GoFundMe page to raise money for a headstone for Mason, where his friends and family can remember him, and to use the money to create a scholarship in his honor.



A visitation service for Mason Cozelos will be held on Friday, August 27 at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home in Madison. A funeral will be held on Saturday, August 28 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division at 256-533-4202.