Authorities seize 9 ounces of meth and 17 grams of heroin from Hazel Green home

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Authorities arrested a man after finding 9 ounces of methamphetamine and 17 grams of heroin in a Hazel Green home.

The Street Crime Unit with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Turner, 45, and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking heroin.

During the search, approximately 9 ounces of methamphetamine, 17 grams of heroin, and over $4,000 of suspected drug proceeds were recovered.

Deputies searched the home after reports were made of drug activity occurring at the home.

Turner was being held at the Madison County Jail and a bond had not been set.

