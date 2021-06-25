Authorities seek public’s help in identifying five suspects in Marshall County burglary

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals in the surveillance video linked to this article.

On June 22, around 1 a.m., a vehicle was burglarized and a handgun was stolen from Riverview Campground in Guntersville.

Surveillance video shows five individuals who parked their vehicle across from the campground and then walked in.

They are seen a short time later leaving the campground with merchandise in hand.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.