MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Montgomery have found a 9-month-old child who was kidnapped by their biological mother in Montgomery.

Comarion Henderson-Goodson was said to be endangered after being taken by his mother, Dominique Goodson, according to the Montgomery Police Department and Crime Stoppers. Goodson does not have custody of the child.

If you have any information on Comarion’s whereabouts, contact MPD at 334-625-2831 or Crime Stoppers at 205-215-7867.