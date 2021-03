LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing elderly man diagnosed with early dementia.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says Gilbert Hardy left his home in Athens around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Hardy is driving a silver 2003 Lincoln Town Car with Alabama tag #TZH094.

Hardy’s family members say he doesn’t have a cell phone and suffers from early dementia.

If you have any information about Hardy’s whereabouts, call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.