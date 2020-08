LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing juvenile.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says Mikah Macy, 17, was last seen leaving his home on August 8 in an unknown vehicle.

Investigators describe Mikah Macey as being 6’2″ tall, weighing 170 lbs, with red hair.

If you have any information about his location, please contact Sgt. Horton at (256) 760-5761 or call your local law enforcement office.