Authorities searching for missing Geneva County teen

SLOCOMB, Ala. – The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager from Slocomb, Alabama.
Jada Yvonne Varner, 16-year-old is a white female with blonde/strawberry blonde hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing blue jean overall cutoffs and a white shirt. She was last seen around 4 pm on May 9th near County Road 28 in Slocomb.
She is believed to be in extreme danger.
Authorities have identified Ezekiel Vang, 21, as the abductor. Vang is a biracial male, 5’8″, 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with green army style pants, black gloves, and a hat.
They may be traveling in a 2008 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Alabama license plate reading 34CH906.
Those with information should call the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 864-6947 or 911.