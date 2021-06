FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Glenn Denton.

Denton is a 23-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on June 11, 2021 in the area of Huntsville Road in Florence around 4pm.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Andrew Glenn Denton, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610 or call 911.