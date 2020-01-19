Authorities locate missing Dothan-area senior

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing Senior Alert that was issued for Oliver Charles Copeland on Sunday morning. Authorities said Copeland has been located.

A Missing Person Alert has been cancelled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. pic.twitter.com/Oa12YgO14m — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) January 20, 2020

Previous Story

ENTERPRISE, Ala. – The Enterprise Police Department is searching for a missing senior.

Enterprise Police said Oliver Charles Copeland, 70, was last seen at his home on East Emerald Drive in Enterprise around midnight Sunday.

Police believe Copeland may be traveling in an unknown direction in a 2011 silver Chevy Silverado with Alabama license plate FF768 and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Copeland is 6′ tall, weighs 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location should contact Enterprise Police at (334) 347-2222.