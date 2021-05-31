Authorities searching for man along Cahaba River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Cahaba Riverkeeper are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

William “Jake” McNair Jr was reported missing Monday after his car was found on private property in the Valley Creek area, according to the Cahaba Riverkeeper. His cooler and “other things he wouldn’t have normally left behind” were also found in the car.

JCSO says an active search is being conducted for McNair in Oak Grove, Adger and Valley Creek areas. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and camouflage Crocs.

There are no signs of foul play at this time so McNair is not believed to be in danger, according to JCSO.