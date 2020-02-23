Authorities searching for escaped Talladega County inmate

The Alabama Department of Corrections said an inmate escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center Saturday night. (Photo courtesy ADOC)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Ala. - The Alabama Department of Corrections said an inmate escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center Saturday night.

According to ADOC, Daniel Miner was not found in his bed during a count of inmates at the facility.

Miner is 5' 6," tall, weighs 192 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing state prison whites.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said Miner is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a 1994 murder in Marshall County.

Anyone with information on Miner's location is asked to contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.