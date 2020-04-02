Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama Law Enforcement is searching for an inmate that escaped a facility in Marion County Wednesday evening.

Brandon Keith Powell, 38, left from the Hamilton Community Based Facility just before 6:30 p.m. Powell is currently serving a 26-year sentence for a third-degree burglary conviction in 2019.

Powell is described as being 6’6″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an ADOC white uniform.

If you have any information about where Powell is located, contact the Alabama Department of Correction at 1 (800) 831-8825.