TANNER, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in identifying two people who stole a camper in Tanner last week.

Authorities said the theft took place on January 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Two people were seen on security footage, looking at a different camper at the same location as the one stolen.

Video provided by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

The camper that was stolen was seen here:

Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

If you recognize the people or truck in these images, contact Investigator Lance Royals at (256) 232-0111.