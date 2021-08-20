Authorities search for suspect in shootings in Huntsville and Meridianville

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a suspect in shootings at several businesses in Huntsville and one apartment in Meridianville.

The MCSO tweeted out details about the incident that happened late on August 16 into the early morning hours of August 17.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said there were multiple shootings into several businesses along Winchester Road and at the Maysville 4 Way Stop.

They also said there was a shooting into two vehicles and one apartment on Meridianville Bottom Road in the Meridianville community.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for a newer, black Ford F150, with four doors, a bed cover, and an aftermarket RAPTOR grill with amber lights attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Black at (256) 533-8866.