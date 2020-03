MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. – ALEA officials are searching for 28-year-old Alphonso Johnson Jr. who left his residence in Gallion on March 18 and has not returned.

Officials describe Johnson as being 6’4″, weighing 230 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Johnson was last seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt. His direction of travel is unknown.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Alphonso Johnson Jr., please contact the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 212-1291.