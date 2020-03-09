Authorities say Limestone County home is a total loss after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - A home on Love Branch Road was called a total loss after a fire started on Monday afternoon.

East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Captain Tony Kirk said they got the call at 12:51 p.m.

Captain Kirk said the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Toney Volunteer Fire Department, Harvest Volunteer Fire Department, and Monrovia Volunteer Fire

Department responded to an aid call from the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department.

One person lives at the residence, and they were home at the time of the fire, according to Captain Kirk.

Captain Kirk said there were no injuries, and the person was able to save the dogs at the home.

According to Captain Kirk, the fire started near the front porch, and the wind played a factor in accelerating the fire.

The Red Cross responded to the scene as well, according to Captain Kirk.