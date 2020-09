MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities responded to a rollover wreck involving two vehicles Saturday night in Somerville.

The sheriff’s office said multiple ambulances are responding to the wreck with entrapment at E. Upper River Road and Bluff City Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Area first responders are handling a two vehicle rollover wreck with entrapment at E. Upper River Rd and Bluff City Rd in Somerville area. Multiple ambulances and air evacs involved. Avoid area or use caution. pic.twitter.com/vrJN0x4WW0 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) September 13, 2020