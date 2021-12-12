One person injured after shooting in Hartselle

One person was flown to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hartselle. | Photo Credit: Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

HARTSELLE, Ala. — One person was flown to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hartselle on Sunday.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Forrest Chapel Road around 11 a.m.

According to MCSO, the victim was flown by a medical helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. One person was detained at the scene.

MCSO Public Information Officer Mike Swafford told News 19 it appears the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic incident.

They ask motorists and patrons to use caution in the area due to the large first responder presence.

