Authorities recover stolen vehicle during Geraldine arrest

GERALDINE, Ala. – Deputies arrested a man after they said they found a stolen vehicle and drugs at his home in Geraldine.

On May 11, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents and investigators, alongside the Geraldine Police Department, executed a search warrant on County Road 1992 in the Geraldine community, where they uncovered the stolen Polaris Ranger from the Arab area, as well as several DeWalt tools.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were also found, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Lashane Gilreath, 44, of Geraldine, was charged with Theft of Property in the first and second degrees. Gilreath along with Connie Jo Horton, 36, of Geraldine, also faced charges for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Records from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office indicate Gilreath has bonded out.