Authorities need help finding missing Florence woman

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are asking the community for help finding a missing woman.

Nena Leah Thornton is a 24-year-old white woman. She is 5′ 3″, weighs about 125 lbs., has blue eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair.

Thornton was last seen in the area of Cloyd Boulevard in Florence on Wednesday, July 28.

Authorities said she has a condition that may impair her judgment.

ALEA has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person described here, call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610. @ALEAprotects pic.twitter.com/ZAuzRhqizS — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) July 29, 2021

If anyone sees Thornton or has any information about where she could be, they are asked to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or 911.