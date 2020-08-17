Authorities looking for missing Madison County man

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County authorities are asking the public if they’ve seen a man who hasn’t been heard from since June.

Nathan Tyler Kent, 24, was last seen by his grandmother at a Hazel Green gas station around the first week of June, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office said he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Kent may have traveled to the Pell City or Birmingham area, authorities said.

Kent is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous piercings and tattoos.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-722-7181.