Authorities issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert for South Alabama man

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Richard Dana Horn, a 57-year-old white male who may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

He was last seen on April 26, 2021 wearing a tee shirt and blue jeans in the area of Schillingers Road and Old Government Street in Mobile, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

If you see Horn or have any information related to his whereabouts, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.