Authorities investigate 10 fires across Madison County

(WHNT) — Law enforcement officials are investigating 10 fires that happened at businesses across Madison County on Saturday night.

According to Huntsville Police, one suspect, 24-year-old Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, is in custody in connection with seven of the fires, all that happened in the City of Huntsville. He was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1 a.m. Sunday morning and charged with arson.

His bond has been set at $60,000 and he’s expected to face more charges.

Authorities say Hubbert is responsible for seven fires at the following locations:

Plato’s Closet, located at 4851 Whitesburg Drive

McDonald’s, located at 1795 U.S. Highway 72 East

Aldi, located at 2125 Winchester Road Northeast

Dollar General, located at 125 Winchester Road Northeast

Kroger, located at 6070 Moores Mill Road

Walmart, located at 6140 University Drive

Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 2718 Carl T. Jones Drive Southeast

Authorities say while no one was injured in the fires listed above, the businesses affected sustained varying levels of damage.

Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue, along with several other area law enforcement agencies, are investigating if the suspect is connected to other intentional fires in their respective jurisdictions.

A person of interest was detained for a fire at a separate Dollar General on Winchester Road also on Saturday night.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brent Patterson said they are working with HPD in a joint investigation into this fire as well.

Madison Fire and Rescue spokesperson Ryan Gentry confirmed two additional fires at businesses in a shared shopping complex near the intersection of Shelton and Madison Boulevard.

Gentry says the crew responded to a fire at Publix and another at Champy’s. Those fires are now being investigated by the state fire marshal and the City of Huntsville.