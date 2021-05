LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirmed the death of an Evansville, Ind. man after a wreck involving a semi-truck in Limestone County.

John A. Bender, 55, was pronounced deceased at the scene by officials after the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving struck a 2016 Volvo semi-truck in the rear and overturned. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

The crash occurred approximately one mile east of Athens near U.S. 72 on Interstate 65.