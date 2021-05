MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Woodville man on Friday, May 21.

Karl Kevin Provens, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities after the 2007 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating passed several vehicles and struck a 2017 Ford F-250. The incident occurred on Marshall County Road 79 near Baker Mountain Road, approximately nine miles south of Guntersville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.