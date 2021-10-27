Authorities identify man killed in gas station shooting, suspect in custody

MADISON, Ala. – Police have identified a man who died at the hospital after a shooting at a Madison gas station Monday afternoon.

Madison Police Chief John Gandy says Javuan Jajuan Northcutt, 23, was shot at the Sunoco gas station on Sullivan Street and taken to the hospital.

Northcutt later died from his injuries at Huntsville Hospital.

Madison Police officers took Brandon Davis, 21, of Huntsville, into custody.

Investigators say the men knew each other and were involved in an ongoing verbal and online fight.

Authorities said when the men met at Sunoco, they argued and Northcutt pulled out a gun. Police said Davis also had a gun and he fired first, shooting Northcutt.

The case has been forwarded to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office for final say in the matter.