MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A woman from Hartselle died in a single-vehicle crash near Priceville on Thursday.

Alabama State Troopers confirm Lawanna Lindley Jones, 46, of Hartselle died when the vehicle she was driving left the road and hit a tree. Lindley died at the scene of the crash.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Shoal Creek Road near Spring Valley Trail Road, just south of Priceville.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.