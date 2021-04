DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Boaz man died in a single-vehicle crash involving a tree on Highway 68 in DeKalb County.

Alabama State Troopers say Ronald D. Parrish, 46, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road, became airborne and struck a tree.

Emergency crews pronounced Parrish dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, near DeKalb County Road 192, around 2 miles west of Collinsville.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.