Authorities find Fentanyl, cash, and illegal firearm in Madison County drug investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison County man is facing multiple drug charges including drug trafficking and distribution after he was arrested on Thursday.

Narcotics agents with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into a Fentanyl distributer operating in Madison County.

During the investigation, multiple search warrants were executed. Agents found over two ounces of Fentanyl, suboxone strips, firearms, and approximately $16,000 cash.

Jeffrey Allen Fulwise, 34, was arrested for Drug Trafficking, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Certain Persons Forbidden to possess a firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This investigation is ongoing with more arrests likely to follow, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.