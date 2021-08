MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit seized large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin from a Meridianville home.

The deputies were serving a felony arrest warrant at the residence when they located approximately 2 1/2 ounces of methamphetamine and around an ounce of heroin.

They seized the drugs and an investigation is underway. Authorities expect multiple arrests to follow.