Authorities cracking down on speeders on Marshall County road

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Marshall County authorities said they’re going to crack down on speeders on a road that has been the subject of many complaints.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with Albertville and Guntersville police, will be running radar and roadblocks on Wyeth Mountain Road in order to cut back on speeding and reckless driving.

All three agencies have received numerous complaints about the road, according to the sheriff’s office, and speeding in the area has been an ongoing problem.

The sheriff’s office asked drivers to obey posted speed limits, since school buses are there in the mornings and afternoons and people have to enter and leave their driveways.