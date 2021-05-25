Authorities confirm 1 dead in two-vehicle crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirmed a Boaz woman died after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday.

Betty Johnson White, 85, was a passenger in the 2005 Toyota Corolla that authorities say failed to yield to a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro and was hit. The crash occurred near Thompson Bridge Road two miles east of Attalla on U.S. 278.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say White was fatally injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. The Corolla’s driver, Peggy Wilcoxson Headrick, 70, of Altoona, and two occupants of the Chevrolet Camaro were also injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.