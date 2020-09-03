Authorities capture federal fugitive in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A federal fugitive was captured Wednesday in operation conducted by the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, DeKalb County Investigators, the ALEA Aviation Unit, and the U.S. Marshall.

Authorities said the suspect, Weston Lee Tidwell, 35 of Rainsville, had an outstanding warrant for a federal probation violation.

On Wednesday, August 12, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said Tidwell led deputies on a chase that started when a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near the Pleasant Hill area.

On September 2, federal agents teamed up with investigators, narcotics agents, and deputies of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to finally locate Tidwell in the Dutton Community in Jackson County.

A Jackson County Narcotics Agent and the Henagar Police Department also assisted in the apprehension.

The suspect was taken into federal custody.

“This was a great job by our guys working closely with our federal partners!” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “This suspect needed to be in custody before his flight from justice caused someone to get hurt.”

“It’s clear that if our federal partners need to apprehend a suspect in this area the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will answer the call and help get them into custody. Our deputies, agents, and investigators are second-to-none at getting a job done,” he said.

“I’d also like to give a big thanks to the ALEA Aviation Unit, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the local agencies that helped out. Without their assistance, we may have come up empty-handed today, God Bless!”