Authorities arrest man on child abuse charges after multi-state investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A multi-state investigation led to the arrest of a man, who was charged in Etowah County last year with multiple counts of child abuse.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, Bulmaro Cruz is from Mexico and has been wanted since last September after a grand jury indictment on sex abuse of a child less than 12, rape, and sodomy.

Our news partners at AL.com say after following leads in Mexico, Alabama, New York, North and South Carolina, and Georgia, he was located by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Feb. 18.

Cruz also faces federal charges for illegally being in the country and was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in February and June 2019.

He is currently in Richmond County, Georgia Jail and will be extradited to Etowah County.