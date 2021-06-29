Authorities arrest man in connection to stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a 50-year-old male in the 600 block of Trade Street.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on June 27, Florence Police officers responded to the North Alabama Medical Center to a man who had been stabbed, according to a press release.

Officers established a crime scene and investigators responded. After a thorough investigation, George Weakley Rhodes Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

George Weakley Rhodes, Jr., was charged with attempted murder. (Photo courtesy Florence Police)

The victim was listed in critical condition, according to the press release on June 29.

Rhodes is currently behind bars at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and being held on a $60,000 bond.